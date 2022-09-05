Playing more with less, Changsha U18 men’s football provincial championship defended (Xingyao Dongting·Special report on the 14th Hunan Provincial Games)

Changsha Evening News, September 4th (all-media reporter Zhao Ziming correspondent Yao Le) On the 4th, the football match of the youth group (men’s U18) of the 14th Hunan Provincial Games ended at the No. 14 Middle School in Yueyang City. With the two goals of She Weibin and Li Yang in the second half, the Changsha team, who had one less battle, defeated the Yueyang team 2-0 and successfully defended their title.

The Changsha U18 men’s football players of the 14th National Games of the Province are jointly formed by the traditional strong campus football team Lushan International Experimental School and Yali Middle School. Most of the players have participated in national and provincial competitions and have rich experience.

Changsha and Yueyang had played against each other in the group stage, when Changsha won 4-1. Entering the finals, the Changsha team still took the initiative, and the offensive wave was higher than wave after wave, hitting the crossbar once, and there were still several opportunities that were not grasped. The host Yueyang team defended steadily and waited for an opportunity to counterattack. Neither team scored in the first half and the score was 0-0.

In the second half, Zhang Tianzhe was sent off with a red card for a foul, and the Changsha team had to face the situation of one less person. In the 70th minute, the Changsha team used a set kick to break the deadlock on the court. Li Haitao took a corner kick and the ball hit the crossbar. After that, She Weibin jumped high in the penalty area to make a supplementary shot with a header, and the Changsha team took a 1-0 lead. Subsequently, the Changsha team scored a free kick from Li Yang in the frontcourt, locking the score at 2-0. The Changsha team also defended the U18 men’s football championship of the Provincial Games with a complete victory.

After the game, Changsha head coach Xie Chengguang said that the host Yueyang team took advantage of the home field to bring a lot of pressure to the Changsha team, but the players quickly adapted to the atmosphere and scored consecutive goals in an unfavorable situation. It was a huge effort to win this game.”

Source: Changsha Evening News