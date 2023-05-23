Home » Polcanova at the World Cup in the double quarterfinals
Austria’s table tennis is only represented in women’s doubles at the World Championships in Durban. Sofia Polcanova and Romania’s Bernadette Szöcz defeated Germany’s Shan Xiaona and Nina Mittelham 3-0 (8, 11, 6) in the round of 16 on Tuesday evening. In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Polcanova/Szöcz will meet the South Koreans Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihee.

All other red-white-red athletes have already been eliminated. After Amelie Solja lost the top seeded Chinese Sun Yingsha 0:4 (-4, -7, -3, -5) in singles on Monday, her compatriot Lin Gaoyuan (No. 8) won against Daniel Habesohn 4:0 on Tuesday ( 3, 7, 6, 4).

After that, Polcanova/Robert Gardos did not win a set in the mixed round of 16 with 0:3 (-7, -6, -7) against the Chinese Sun Yingsha/Wang Chuqin (1), as did Gardos alongside Daniel Habesohn at 0:3 (-8, -8, -5) in men’s doubles against favorites South Korea’s Jang Woo Jin/Lim Jonghoon.

