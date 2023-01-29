It won’t be a derby in the traditional sense of the term, but when Padua and Pordenone face each other you can breathe a lot of the atmosphere of the derby.

And the precedents are there to testify to it, like the now “historic” 3-4 which sealed the last neroverde victory in the 2016-2017 Serie C season. A mix of emotions and goals that the Neroverdi fans are expecting today too.

Because up front there will be two teams in excellent health. Padova, with the advent of the ex Genoese flag Vincenzo Torrente on the bench, has never lost again: 5 games, 3 draws and 2 victories, of which the last convincing one in Busto Arsizio, worth returning to the playoff area. The biancoscudati thus prepared to challenge the neroverde leaders, fresh from the home success against Sangiuliano, the third in the last four matches.

But after all, to keep the fierce pursuers Feralpisalò (now at home with Vecomp) and Vicenza (expected in Novara) at bay, we need to keep running. And this is the message underlying Di Carlo’s words on the eve of the challenge at the Euganeo:

«We will find a team – warns the neroverde coach – which after the change of coach has found solidity, confirming that they are a team that must stay in the top positions. A tough, tough match awaits us, in which we’ll have to stay focused until the 95th minute.

Paying the utmost attention not to suffer, but also aware that we will also have to dare. Because we are first in the standings and we want to remain so even after this difficult away match».

Di Carlo is aiming for the maximum, also to honor the approximately 200 loyal black and green fans expected today in the stands of the Padua stadium: «A beautiful facility – comments the green lizards coach – where it will be just as nice to hear the voice of our fans. We’ll try to put in a great performance for them too.”

The transfer market brought several reinforcements to Padova, most recently the forward from Novara, Mattia Bortolussi (1996), who joined the defenders Crivello and Delli Carri, and the striker Cannavò. «Beating them will be even more stimulating», comments Di Carlo, who conversely will have his men numbered in defense, due to the disqualifications of Pirrello and Ingrosso. The return of Andreoni on the right is likely, with Bruscagin moved to the center of the rearguard. Burrai returns to directing. While Zammarini will still be an attacking midfielder behind Candellone and one between Dubickas and Palombi.

On the other hand, Vincenzo Torrente flaunts confidence: «Pordenone has a squad built to go to Serie B, but we are in front of our fans and we want victory. The new Bortolussi and Cannavò? They are two great reinforcements. It is possible that they will also play from the beginning ». Pretactic? Maybe.