Iran, magnitude 5.9 earthquake on the border with Turkey: 3 dead and over 300 injured

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck West Azarbaijan province in northern Iran near the border with Turkey, killing at least three and injuring more than 300. This was announced by the official Irna news agency, quoting the head of the emergency services of the university of the city of Khoy, near the epicenter of the earthquake.

The earthquake occurred on Saturday at 21.44 local time and, according to the Iranian Seismological Center in Tehran, at a depth of 7 km.

A Red Crescent operator told state TV it was snowing in some of the affected areas, with freezing temperatures and power outages.

