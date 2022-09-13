Mister Domenico Di Carlo, when asked about the draw against Juventus, answered clearly: “I’m sorry, but let’s look ahead.” The arbitration wrong that caused the draw on Friday is past water: Pordenone has the right attitude to face Virtus Verona tonight (the start at 21). In the match of the third day the neroverdi want to start again immediately, after the 1-1 mockery of Lignano and repeat the victory on the outside with the Triestina of the debut.

The ambitions are accompanied by performances, excellent so far, which, however, must be inserted more cynicism in front of goal. «Let’s go to Verona aware of our means – says Di Carlo -. We are expressing ourselves at a good level, we must continue. Virtus is the classic Serie C team, which hosts its opponents in a narrow field, where it is not easy to express oneself: the basis for obtaining the three points is represented by fast plays, presence on second balls, verticalizations ».

These are the components that according to the coach will make the difference: «Our attitude will also count a lot – continues the coach -. We will be the ones who have to compete ». With this spirit, Pordenone faces the “old” Vecomp who, over the years, has been a respectable rival in Serie D and ultimately in Serie C. The last precedent to Gavagnin is lucky, a 2-1 success in the season of the jump in B signed by Magnaghi and Berrettoni. The first will make up the offensive duo together with Candellone.

Both are called to break free: the couple, after two good performances, only misses the goal. In the middle of the field stands the presence of a Burrai already on the ball and who will face the former Udinese and Verona Halfredsson.

“Two great players, with an excellent technical figure: it will be a pleasure to see them on the field”, acknowledges Di Carlo, who as a midfielder has played a very luxurious career among the professionals in Serie C, B and A.

In defense, nothing to do for Bassoli, in the pits after the muscular ailment accused with Juve baby: there will be Pirrello in his place, capable of going on the net in Lignano. For the rest, a confirmed formation, except for the probable inclusion in the middle of the field of the new Pinato purchase in place of Torrasi.

Today is the first midweek shift of the season. Pordenone will then return to the field on Saturday, when at 17.30 they will face the freshman Sangiuliano City in San Giuliano Milanese. But first test the meeting with Virtus, 90 ‘which will say something more about the technical consistency and character solidity of the formation led by Di Carlo: the episode with Juventus Next Gen must immediately become a (bad) memory.