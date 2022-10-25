It is true that it will not happen every day to find a goalkeeper like Semuel Pizzignacco, decisive last Sunday for the victory of his Feralpisalò, however it is equally true that Pordenone lacks the goal of its strikers like oxygen.

The abstinence of the latter is becoming a problem for Mimmo Di Carlo’s team: Magnaghi was last 13 September to achieve the last center of the strikers. From then on, nothing more.

And it’s been more than 40 days now. Magnaghi himself, in the match against Feralpi, was injured after only three minutes after entering the field. He will miss the next challenge with Pergolettese. Another striker who will miss the coach after Palombi, also in the pits.

The knockout with the Garda team came after an excellent test, this should be emphasized: Pordenone in Lignano deserved much more. The same Di Carlo after the 90 ‘, however, underlined the lack of concreteness on the part of him, who in fact struggle in the last 16 meters like few other formations.

The achievement data of the attackers are not the children of a group that aspires to the big leap. Candellone scored only one goal, ditto Magnaghi (both with Vecomp) and Piscopo (with Triestina). Palombi, a victim of muscle problems, has hardly ever played while Dubickas is still dry.

The Lithuanian is the one who has disappointed the most so far: in the last month, after various ailments, he is finding continuity but at the same time he never manages to frame the goal when he is on the field. Of course, Pordenone also has other weapons, they have midfielders who score (3 goals so far Pinato).

It is a solid eleven, who suffers very little, but cannot always think of closing the games with a clean sheet. He needs the goals of his strikers, a necessity common to other teams, none of them are exempt.

Now that Palombi and Magnaghi will be missing, will Dubickas be able to unlock? Will Candellone be able to find the door again after disappointing years? Will Piscopo, who at the beginning of the season proved to be an excellent player, be able to find himself and give continuity to his performances?

It is clear that the coach and management are expecting a turning point, even if it is not entirely wrong to already think about the January market and how to possibly intervene. Palombi will return, it is true, but he will need time to be able to fuel.

In the meantime, Di Carlo will have to make a virtue of necessity, aware however that the team from the point of view of performance did not disappoint in the presence of Feralpi. In Crema next Sunday it will be necessary to repeat themselves. Because only by grinding the game and opportunities will it be possible to make up for the shortcomings shown so far by the attackers.