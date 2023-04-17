Monopoly victorious in Potenza in time expired, a victory which in a certain sense only increases the regret for a season that started badly and studded with ups and downs, which therefore could have given much more satisfaction. However, the victory allows the green-and-whites from Puglia to consolidate their position in view of the playoffs which could perhaps be more joyful than the regular season.

In addition to the 49 tickets sold in favor of Gabbiano fans, the box office recorded a total of 2,504 spectators at the “Viviani”. Race in the stands, however, strongly conditioned by the adverse weather, Curva Ovest less colorful than usual and which inevitably relies entirely on voice and hands, certainly not disfiguring even in this more sober version of itself.