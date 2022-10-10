The Gunners beat the Reds with a lightning goal from Marinelli and a brace from the English national team. Klopp’s team is in the game with Nunez and Firmino, but gives up and collapses in the standings

Arsenal is Manchester City’s first rival for the Premier League throne. Liverpool at the Emirates hands over to Arteta’s team what has been his place in the last 5 years, falling 3-2 in a game full of tension and emotions.

The Gunners, who return to the top of the class with 24 points against Guardiola’s team’s 23, did not play their best game of the year, despite taking the lead after just 58 seconds, but they won it with that personality and determination. which allowed them to win 8 of the first 9 league games. The signatures are from Saka, author of a brace that includes the penalty of the definitive overtaking, and the unleashed Gabriel Martinelli, a goal and an assist. The stop of the Emirates is for Liverpool the confirmation of the crisis of results, characteristic of this first part of the season, which had convinced Klopp to declare before this knockout that the title has become a mission impossible.

The keys — Arsenal won with the head of a team more and more convinced of their means and the legs of their attacking outsiders. Martinelli in the first half tore Alexander-Arnold to pieces, overwhelming him with his speed and his talent and putting under everyone’s eyes the crisis of the Reds winger, which Klopp spared the second half. Saka on the other hand put the rest into it, including the coldness of transforming the decisive penalty that blew up the Emirates in the 76th minute. It was certainly not the walk that seemed to be after Martinelli’s initial goal, but such a hard-fought match allowed Arsenal to show all his character and conviction in him, not even affected by a few too many flaws in defense. Liverpool have stumbled as they continue to fail to solve their problems. The Reds deserved at least the same in the first half, after reacting with personality to the initial disadvantage, but they let themselves be put in by Martinelli (the mind) and Saka (the arm) just before the rest. Klopp insisted with the 4-point form and some improvement is seen, even if the real Salah continues to be missing at Liverpool. Nunez’s goal (that of 1-1) should help the Uruguayan to make progress. But the main problems of the Reds remain behind: if Klopp does not solve them, the rebirth of Liverpool, who now have not won in the Premier League in three games, cannot begin. See also Chelsea look forward: To sit back and reap the fisherman's Li Lukaku and look forward to the return of the king_Southampton

The match — Martinelli takes 58 ”to unlock the game, collecting a good assist from Ødegaard in the Liverpool area. Instead of dominating, as they seemed to be able to do in the first few minutes, the Gunners let it go and Liverpool in the 34th minute deservedly found the equal with Nunez, well served by Diaz. The Colombian had to go out due to injury in the 42nd minute, replaced by Firmino, but before the break Arsenal went ahead with Saka, who collects a splendid cross-shot from the wild Martinelli in a slip at the far post. Klopp restarts without the disastrous Alexander-Arnold and finds equal in the 53rd minute with Firmino, who for his 6th goal in the Premier League collects a good through assist from Jota and punches Ramsdale. Arsenal press and go back in the 76th minute thanks to a penalty by Saka, granted for a venial foul by Thiago on Jesus. It is the blow of the knockout, the one that brings the Gunners back to the top of the Premier and confirms them as true rivals of the City. And that certifies the bad moment of Liverpool.

October 9, 2022 (change October 9, 2022 | 20:57)

