Original title: Premier League 10 rounds over!Arsenal lead the race for fourth

The 10th round of the Premier League has all ended. With Arsenal defeating Liverpool 3-2 at home, the top spot in the Premier League has returned to the arsenal; with Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, the position of the Premier League’s deputy squad leader has returned. to Leicester City.

Championship: Arsenal has a strong firepower this season, winning 8 of 9 Premier League games, leading Manchester City by 1 point. Judging from the current situation of the Premier League this season, although Arsenal is 1 point ahead of Manchester City, Manchester City with Haaland is still the strongest contender for the Premier League title; and Arsenal is a strong contender for the second place. With Liverpool’s situation this season, the title race is definitely out of the question, and the fourth place is what Klopp needs to consider. Tottenham lacks the ability to fight tough battles and does not have the strength to compete for the championship, but it is relatively stable to compete for the fourth place.

fight for four: Every season in the Premier League is the most exciting. Chelsea and Liverpool have not performed well this season. Manchester United has improved after the coaching change. The three teams must work hard for the fourth. But don’t forget Newcastle, under the blessing of gold and dollars, the Magpies will fly to the branches and become phoenixes.GuimaraesIt’s really worth the money.

Relegation: Who would have thought before the season, the Premier League has played 9 games, Leicester City is the deputy squad leader, and the Wolves are deep in the relegation zone. Although these two teams could not compete for the fourth place in the past, their results have been stable in the top half. Both Leicester City and Wolves have encountered their own problems this season. Leicester City is full of loopholes in the back line.24 goals conceded in 9 Premier League gamesis the team that has conceded the most goals in the Premier League so far this season, Rodgers willSe YunjuInto the cold palace is a lose-lose approach, which really hurts the Blue Fox fans; the Wolves are weak, scoring only 3 goals in 9 Premier League games, which is the team with the fewest goals in the Premier League so far this season, the newly bought strikerKaradzicHe was seriously injured after half-time, so he needs to be strengthenedCostaLong sparse battle. Leicester City killed themselves, and Wolves will definitely be able to escape the relegation zone as the team runs in.Another team deep in the relegation zone is the newly-promoted Nottingham Forest. They bought 26 players in one summer window. It really changed the team. As a result, the team had no tacit understanding.Lingard0 goals and 0 assists so far this season.

Let’s talk about your opinion,Which four teams will be the top four teams in the Premier League this season, and which three teams will be relegated?Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: