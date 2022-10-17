Original title: Premier League-C Ronaldo reactive Fred missed the opportunity to save Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle

CCTV News: On October 16th, Beijing time, in the 11th round of the 2022-23 English Premier League, Manchester United faced Newcastle at Old Trafford. The two teams tied 0-0. After this game, Manchester United ranked fifth with 16 points, 3 points less than Chelsea in fourth.

In the 3rd minute, Fei B returned in the penalty area, and Fred missed the goal from the front of the penalty area line. In the 13th minute, Sancho missed a shot from the front of the penalty area. In the 15th minute, Trippier took a left corner kick, then Botman headed the ferry, Guimares headed the goal from close range, and De Gea saved the ball. In the 16th minute, Guimares passed the ball, Murphy made a weak long shot, and De Gea got the ball. In the 18th minute, Fred passed the ball and Anthony missed a long shot.

In the 24th minute, Trippier took a free kick from 25 yards and was blocked by the wall. Trippier then hoisted the ball into the penalty area. Joelinton headed the goal from 12 yards, and the ball bounced back on the crossbar. Joelinton made another header from 10 yards, the ball bounced off the left post, and Dalot cleared the baseline. Trippier took a left corner kick, and Wilson’s header from 6 yards from the left rib missed the goal. In the 27th minute, Luke Xiao made a long pass. Ronaldo inserted a single-handed shot. He faced the attacking Pope. Pope touched the ball. After the ball slowed down, it was cleared by the defender. The linesman signaled Ronaldo to be offside.

In the 38th minute, Sancho made a straight pass from the left, Anthony took the ball diagonally and shot from 7 yards from the left rib, and Pope saved it. In the 41st minute, Fred passed the ball, and Fei B’s shot from the front of the penalty area was blocked. In the 43rd minute, Byrne kicked Ronaldo from behind and received a yellow card. In the 3rd minute of stoppage time, Dalot made a cross from the right, and B Fei made a header from 10 yards from the right rib. At the end of the first half, the two teams were tied 0-0.

At the beginning of the second half, in the 47th minute, Guimares stole the pass in the frontcourt, Murphy passed the ball again, Wilson inserted the left rib 12 yards and shot wide of the right post. In the 48th minute, Fred passed the ball, Cristiano Ronaldo passed the ball to Sancho, Sancho made another pass, Cristiano Ronaldo inserted the left rib and scored from 7 yards, but the linesman signaled that Cristiano Ronaldo was offside when Fred passed the ball Goal is invalid. When Newcastle goalkeeper Pope was about to take a free kick, Ronaldo suddenly grabbed the ball and shot the ball into the empty goal. Ronaldo believed that the Newcastle defender had touched the ball before and it was a free kick, but the referee Pawson said no, and the goal was invalid. And show Ronaldo a yellow card.

In the 54th minute, B fee went straight, and Ronaldo shot from 12 yards on the left rib and missed. In the 58th minute, Sancho dribbled the ball in the penalty area and was kicked down by Sean Longstaff. The referee Pawson thought it was not a penalty kick, and the VAR referee also thought it was not. Manchester United players were very dissatisfied with this. In the 61st minute, Sancho made a cross from the left, and Anthony shot from 16 yards from the left rib and went straight to the goalkeeper. In the 65th minute, Fee B stepped on Guimares and received a yellow card. In the 69th minute, Casemiro knocked down Joelinton in a row and Fraser received a yellow card.

In the 72nd minute, Ronaldo was replaced by Rashford. In the 76th minute, Fred’s long shot was blocked. In the 79th minute, Trippier took a right corner kick and Almiron missed a shot from 18 yards. In the 82nd minute, Rashford took a free kick from 25 yards to the left and shot high. In the 88th minute, B Fei made a straight pass, Rashford inserted a single-handed shot and passed the goalkeeper who rushed out of the penalty area and made a cross from the right. Fred in the middle faced the empty goal and missed. In the 92nd minute, Anthony cut a long shot from the right and was blocked. In the 95th minute, Casemiro made a cross from the left, and Rashford headed the goal from 6 yards. In the end, the two teams were tied 0-0.