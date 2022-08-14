Original title: Premier League-C Ronaldo’s De Gea butter hand Manchester United 0-4 Brentford lost two straight

At 0:30 a.m. on August 14th, Beijing time, a focus battle of the second round of the 2022-2023 English Premier League started at the Brentford Community Stadium, with Manchester United challenging Brentford away. In the first half, Josh Da Silva scored with a low shot, Jensen expanded the score, Benjamin Mi headed home, and Mbimo counterattacked for another victory. In the second half, the two sides attacked and defended each other but neither rewritten the score. In the end, Manchester United lost 0-4 away to Brentford and suffered a two-game losing streak at the start of the new season.

In the 3rd minute, after Manchester United conducted a series of transmissions in the frontcourt, Cristiano Ronaldo knocked on the mountain with his right foot, and the ball was firmly received by David Raya. In the 6th minute, Brentford took a right corner kick, and Rico Henry shot with his left foot in front of the top of the arc, and the ball missed the frame.In the 9th minute, Brentford broke the deadlock on the field, Cristiano Ronaldo broke the ball in the backcourt, Josh Da Silva shot low with his right foot in front of the arc, De Gea saved the ball, and the ball rolled into the net , 0-1!

In the 11th minute, Manchester United played a wonderful cooperation in the frontcourt, but unfortunately Bruno Fernandez’s right-footed shot kicked the ball into the stands.

In the 16th minute, Brentford got a set-piece in the frontcourt, Jensen took the penalty and chose to shoot directly, the ball was over the crossbar.In the 17th minute, Brentford expanded their lead. Eriksen was interrupted when he retreated to receive a pass from De Gea. Jensen easily scored a low shot in the penalty area, 0-2!

In the 20th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo cut in from the right in the front court and shot hard, and the ball went out of bounds. In the 24th minute, Dalot made a low shot with his right foot from the right side of the penalty area, and the ball was taken into his arms by David Raya. In the 28th minute, Brentford got a set ball on the right side of the frontcourt. Jensen took the penalty like a pass and shot. De Gea quickly attacked and hit the ball with one palm.

In the 30th minute, Brentford took a right corner kick. After Benjamin Mi received a header from his teammate, he overpowered the defender to complete the header, 0-3! In the 34th minute, Brentford made another victory. In the counterattack, Mbimo received a low pass from his teammate and then scored a low shot with his left foot in the penalty area, 0-4! In the 41st minute, Rashford made a low shot from a small angle after a forced breakthrough on the left side of the penalty area, but failed to pose a threat. In the 43rd minute, Bruno Fernandez took a long shot with his right foot from the top of the arc, and the ball went above the crossbar. In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 49th minute, Brentford took a left corner kick, Manchester United missed a point, and Aaron Hickey's low angle shot was saved by De Gea. In the 50th minute, De Gea made a pass from a 45-degree angle on the right side of the frontcourt, and Ronaldo's header in the penalty area missed the right post. In the 52nd minute, Bruno Fernandez picked a pass in the middle, Cristiano Ronaldo jumped high and headed the goal, the ball was slightly higher than the crossbar. In the 66th minute, Rashford counterattacked and made a cross from the bottom. Eriksen headed the goal and was taken into his arms by David Raya. In the 71st minute, Eriksen made a low pass, but unfortunately no teammates followed in front of the goal. In the 72nd minute, Ronaldo took a long shot with his right foot from the outside of the penalty area, and the ball went out of bounds. In the 80th minute, Rico Henry volleyed with his right foot in front of the top of the arc, and the ball was taken into his arms by De Gea. In the 81st minute, Rashford knocked horizontally on the left side of the penalty area, Eriksen volleyed with his left foot, and the ball missed the far post slightly. In the 87th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo's left foot shot from the outside of the penalty area was accepted by the goalkeeper. In the end, Manchester United lost 0-4 away to Brentford and suffered a two-game losing streak at the start of the new season. Lineups for both teams: Manchester United (4-2-3-1): 1-De Gea/20-Dalot, 5-Maguire, 6-Lisandro-Martinez (19-Varane 45′), 23 – Luke Shaw (12-Malaysia 45′)/17-Fred (39-McTominay 45′), 14-Eriksen (34-Vanderbeek 87′)/, 8- Bruno Fernandes, 25-Sancho (36-Ilanga 59′), 10-Rashford/7-C Ronaldo Brentford (5-3-2): 1-David Raya/2-Aaron Hickey (29-Sorensen 80′), 18-Pentus-Jansen, 16-Benjamin -M, 30-Rollslov, 3-Rico-Henry/6-Norgo (15-Frank-Oneka 80′), 8-Jensen (26-Baptiste 74′), 10-Josh Da Silva (27-Janet 61′)/19-Mbimo (11-Visa 73′), 17-Ivan Tony （Sunny）

