The best, almost prophetic image is of the hours immediately preceding the challenge. The deluge that hit Manchester could be interpreted as a bad omen, then the rain stopped. In the same way, United have found a victory that serves to dispel the clouds of this start of the season: after two defeats against non-top-tier opponents, such as Brighton and Brentford, a luxury success comes against historical rivals Liverpool.

The premises were clear, for two teams still looking for the three points: the crisis is just around the corner. So despite the dispute against the company, under the eyes of Casemiro present in the stands, it was the formation of Ten Hag that did not get devoured by the fear of not going back up. The attitude is the right one from the first minutes, at the quarter of an hour Sancho unlocks the match. Rashford instead the coup de grace that extends Liverpool at the beginning of the second half, Salah’s goal in the final is useful only for statistics.

the match — Ten Hag relies on the youthful exuberance of Elanga and Sancho on the outside, with Bruno Fernandes completing the trio on the trocar behind Rashford. The news is the double exclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo and Maguire from the starting eleven. Important absences also for Klopp, who must do without the suspended Nuñez and the injured Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Matip among others; Elliott preferred midfield to Fabinho, with Salah and Luis Diaz acting on Firmino’s sides in the attacking trident. See also Italy loses Berrettini and Molinari pieces: forfait to 5 circles

Despite the tensions that have led to this challenge, it is Manchester United to approach the match best. The impression, perceptible already in the first minutes, is that the Red Devils immediately take the measures to strike. Which is about to happen in the 10th minute, when McTominay’s filter rewards Bruno Fernandes’ movement and the Portuguese is good at serving Elanga in a slip; the Swede opened the pot in front of Alisson, but the shot stopped at the post. At 16 ‘, however, there is no longer the good fortune to assist Liverpool. Malacia and Eriksen triangulate well to the left, the Dutchman catches Sancho in the center who with a single feint seats Milner and the goalkeeper and then kicks the corner for the advantage of United. The Reds appear confused, Alexander-Arnold is in trouble and the wings are struggling to invent. They try to increase the density, with Luis Diaz and Salah often on the same side of the pitch, however this move only generates a lopsided conclusion from the Colombian (18 ‘). It is Ten Hag’s team to go closest to doubling: Eriksen tempts us on 25 ‘directly with a free kick from a tight angle, Alisson waits for him and flies to the intersection, avoiding the danger. Over time, the compactness of the guests increases, not the danger. Yet Manchester threatens to score one of the most sensational own goals ever on the development of a corner kick, with Bruno Fernandes who vanishes in an attempt to remove a direct ball but luckily he hits Martinez on the goal line (41 ‘). See also Nba Playoff, Memphis Grizzlies-Minnesota Timberwolves 117-130 in gara-1

the second half — Surprisingly Ten Hag replaces Elanga at half-time and inserts Martial. The move is visionary, because in the 53rd minute the Frenchman anticipates Van Dijk and throws Rashford deep, who presents himself in front of Alisson and burns him at the near post for the 2-0. Liverpool’s response this time is immediate and noteworthy, with Luis Diaz turning Milner’s suggestion from a few meters, De Gea rejects. On the other hand, a few moments later, the Brazilian has to work overtime to extend Rashford’s diagonal for a corner. Klopp inserts Fabinho in place of Henderson, in an attempt to gain control of the game, but without having any effect. United lowers the pace and the couple Varane-Martinez makes sure not to get supplies to the tips close to the penalty area. Not too difficult a task, considering the impalpable performance of the whole trident, in particular of Firmino.

While playing more throw-in, Manchester builds better and Rashford’s slalom makes Old Trafford jump even if the shot ends just above the crossbar (76 ‘). The real dangers for De Gea come from his teammates. At 81 ‘it is Martinez, to anticipate Firmino, who deviates towards his goal, with the Spaniard who stretches decisively. On the following corner, however, Liverpool reopen the game: the goalkeeper opposes Carvalho’s blow, but no longer anything on Salah’s header. Ten Hag doesn’t want the team to go down, so he sends Cristiano Ronaldo in, with Van De Beek and Wan-Bissaka, for the finale. Enough to limit a dead Liverpool, while the clear sky seems to have returned to Manchester. See also Angri and Locri, the twinning is now charity - Sport

