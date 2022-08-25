Among those excluded from the top 11 of the most expensive transfers of the English summer we find some old acquaintances of Italian football: Gianluca Scamacca (who joined West Ham for 36 million) and Kalidou Koulibaly (at Chelsea for 38 million). A tie with the Italian is Amadou Onana, the new Everton midfielder, while with one million more, at 37, comes Sven Botman, who arrived at Newcastle court after being courted by Milan for months.