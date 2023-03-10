Status: 03/09/2023 09:57 am

In the round of 16 showdown with Paris Saint-Germain, FC Bayern deservedly made it into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The international press reviews after the game.

France

Le Figaro: “ Another European fiasco for Paris. “

The team: “ At the foot of a summit in the Arena on Wednesday, PSG stayed low on the pass, legs severed by a Bayern Munich who, while not exactly flashy, were playing mature enough to crush them. Paris waited for Mbappé and Messi’s flames to turn the tide, but both geniuses stayed in their box. “

Release: “ Goodbye Champions League. Destroyed by Bayern, Paris is still at flop level. “

RMC Sport: “ According to UEFA statistics, Bayern ran 122 kilometers in the arena, against exactly 113.1 kilometers for the Parisians. A miserable difference that the ball possession (52 percent for Paris) cannot justify. “

Great Britain

The Sun: “ AU REVOIR, Paris Saint-Germain – Once again, the Qatari oil dollars have failed to find glory in the Champions League. “

The Guardian: “ In a way, that’s just the mantra of modern PSG. Already bought? Ever failed? Doesn’t matter. buy again fail again. fail better. Fail with the two best forwards in the world available. Failing by losing the ball in their own penalty area and allowing Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to lift the ball into an empty net. Fail by not scoring a single goal in 180 minutes of football. “

Mirror: “ Goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry sealed another miserable Champions League end for PSG. “

Spain

AS: “ Paris drama in Munich. PSG, the club of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé, the sixth club to have spent the most money on transfers since 2011, has once again been eliminated from the continent’s biggest competition. “