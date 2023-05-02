Priske’s third attempt against Slavia. We know what it’s all about. We’ll give it our all, he says

Nevertheless, this time the backdrops will be considerably different. Both camps will send the same amount of fans to the match. “Of course the feeling will be different, it’s a final and a derby on top of that. That in itself is specific. However, we will still be in the environment we are used to,” he thought.

How about the final date? Isn’t the program with the upcoming extension too demanding?

Everyone knew him for a long time. In football, it is common for matches to be played in quick succession. We will be ready for it. I don’t know if this is normal in the Czech Republic, but in Denmark, the match traditionally takes place on approximately the same date. We have completed quality training and the players will be well prepared.

ONLINE Sparta – Slavia, Wednesday 19:00

In addition to the trophy, the winner also secures qualification for the Europa League. But this advantage is “erased” if both rivals finish in the top two places. Doesn’t that diminish the importance of the cup?

It’s still a big match. Derby, final. It took us a lot of effort to get here, and it’s one of the two trophies we can and want to win. They all know what it’s about and want to give it their all. We cannot deal with emotion or importance. Our job is to focus on football and results on the pitch. We have big ambitions, so we’ll see how it turns out in the end.

The last matches were not ideal from both opponents. In the end, you won against Slavia. Can this be an advantage for you?

I don’t know if it’s an advantage, but it certainly helped us last game in that it didn’t break us. It wasn’t a great performance from us in Liberec, but it was the quality and the team’s setup that made the decision, so we managed it in the end. As for the mentality, the team is in a very good mood, they manage to win the matches in which we are not doing well and we are not keeping up. Our position in the table also gives us a boost, which can be good for confidence. But we have a derby ahead of us, where anything can happen. Our job is to stay focused and execute the game plan.

Which you didn’t do very well last time when you lost 0:2 at half time.

I wouldn’t say we didn’t follow instructions. We had pretty good control of the game in the first half, but we didn’t manage to properly solve two situations in defense that the opponent punished. It will be similar on Wednesday, we have to play directly and choose the right solutions. It will be a very physical match again, as is usual in derbies. The guys have to stand behind each other and support each other. In defense and in attack.

Last time, Slavia played against you with a different line-up. Is it possible that you will also adapt this time?

We had the same preparation as always. Our players are the most important to us and we try to prepare them as best we can. Of course, we are looking at Slavia’s options, both in terms of formation and player options.

You lacked some supports in Liberec. How are they doing?

Players are generally fine. 24 of them trained.

Will winning the cup help the rest of the season?

A win is always a boost, and it will be the same this time. We have to fight and try for the trophy, but winning it will certainly not decide the rest of the year, where there are still five extremely difficult games left. Of course, a certain psychological advantage cannot be disputed, but it is not everything.