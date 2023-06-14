Procházk’s return: There are three possible dates. Hill? We have a recipe for him, says the coach

This year is approaching the halfway point, and the fight scene is still anxiously awaiting the return of the most successful Czech MMA fighter, Jiří Procházka, to the stage after a serious shoulder injury, which caused him to vacate the UFC light heavyweight division title. The outlook is favorable. The 30-year-old native of Hostěradice can start full-fledged training after demanding rehabilitation and already has several options for a return. “We are thinking about September, October and November. Rather, we are trying to make it happen in October,” Procházk’s manager and coach Martin Karaivanov revealed in an interview with Sport.cz. At the same time, the Brno coach confirmed that the opponent of the Czech tough guy will be the current champion Jamahal Hill.

