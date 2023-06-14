Usa, Trump pleads not guilty to all 37 charges











June 13, 202321:24

The former president must answer for perjury and also for obstruction of justice. After the hearing, he stopped by with some of his fans at a Cuban restaurant









Afp The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, pleaded “not guilty to the charges” in an investigation into classified documents found last summer at his private residence in Mar-a-lago, Florida. Trump arrived at the courthouse in Miami around lunchtime (local time). 37 charges were brought against him last week for perjury, obstruction of justice, and violations of the Federal Counterintelligence Act.

Trump was taken into custody by law enforcement officers after his arrival in court, who took his fingerprints but did not take his mugshots.

“We are entering a plea of ​​not guilty,” Trump’s attorney told the judge

Todd Blanche. According to reporters present, the former president remained with his arms crossed the entire time, with an expression of irritation on his face.

The judge: “He can’t talk to witnesses” – No conditions were imposed on Trump’s release. The judge ruled that he is not a flight risk and can continue travelling. He brings it back there

Cnn emphasizing that the former president is in any case not authorized to speak with witnesses of the investigation into the secret papers at Mar-a-Lago.

Pompeo: ‘Trump was wrong on secret papers’ – The former US president made a “mistake” about the secret papers at Mar-a-Lago. This was stated by the former secretary of state

Mike Pompeo in an interview with

Fox. “If the allegations are true, and many appear to be true, Trump had confidential documents that he shouldn’t have had and when he was given the opportunity to return them for some reason he didn’t,” Pompeo says, stressing that “this is not in line” with a pledge to “protect American soldiers”.

Trump aide pleads not guilty in court – Also

Walt Nautthe Trump aide indicted alongside him over documents found at Mar-a-Lago, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The hearing lasted 47 minutes, Trump then stopped at a Cuban restaurant to greet fans – Donald Trump’s hearing in the Miami court lasted 47 minutes. Also present was Special Prosecutor Jack Smith. The former US president left the courthouse in Miami aboard a procession of dark SUVs with tinted windows and escorted by police cars. Crowds of supporters outside Florida City Court. Trump, from his car, greeted them and raised his thumb. He then stopped with some of his fans at a Cuban restaurant and bought drinks for everyone.

Trump: ‘The US is a corrupt and declining country’ “We have a corrupt country, which has no borders, which has nothing but problems. We are a country in decline and they do this,” Trump told his supporters.

