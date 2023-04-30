Pröger lets Hansa Rostock celebrate in Kaiserslautern

Status: 04/29/2023 2:56 p.m

Hansa Rostock got three very important points at 1. FC Kaiserslautern in the relegation battle of the 2nd Bundesliga. Kai Pröger scored the only goal of the game. The offensive player scored in the 42nd minute to make it 1-0 for the guests from Rostock. Pröger scored from the edge of the penalty area with a flick.

Rostock surprisingly led to the break. For a long time there had only been a few shots on goal. Instead, hard duels and mistakes shaped the game.

Hansa defense battle in the 2nd half

From the point of view of Rostock, the second half developed into a defensive battle. FCK was now the game-determining team, but lacked penetrating power in the last third. Terrence Boyd almost equalized in the 79th minute. But Hansa keeper Markus Kolke was able to clear the header into the corner.

Two minutes later, Betzenberg cheered. Philipp Hercher headed in from a cross, but was a step offside. With luck, Hansa also survived the final phase against the totally superior FCK and now has 31 points (15th place) on the account. FCK remain in seventh place after their first home defeat since October.

Basement duel in Rostock

On the 31st matchday, Rostock invites SSV Jahn Regensburg to a basement duel in the Ostseestadion (Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at 1 p.m.). One day later, Kaiserslautern is a guest in Nuremberg (1.30 p.m.).