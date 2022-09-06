Original title: Promote and popularize ice and snow sports and national fitness to go deeper

In the comprehensive sports event system, the Provincial Games is second only to the National Games in scale, level and influence. It is a major sports event that the whole province pays attention to and participates in, and it is also a concentrated display of the development achievements of a province’s sports undertakings.

Recently, several provinces have held provincial games. It is worth noting that some games in southern provinces have begun to set up winter sports. Luo Jun, Director of the Public Ice and Snow Department of the Winter Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China, believes that “the continuous rise of ice and snow sports in the south is a manifestation of the continuous consolidation and expansion of the achievements of ‘driving 300 million people to participate in ice and snow sports‘”.

Carry out ice and snow sports according to local conditions

“I think figure skating is a beautiful sport, it feels like flying!” You Zhilan, a 12-year-old girl from Wuhan, played well on the ice and won the women’s first-class figure skating championship at the 16th Hubei Provincial Games. Previously, she won the Hubei Provincial Figure Skating Championships champion in this category on the same venue.

This piece of ice, located in the Ice Sports Center of Wuhan International Sports and Cultural Exchange Center, became the first ice sports venue to enter the Hubei Provincial Games this summer. The ice hockey event of the Hubei Provincial Games consists of three groups: U14 (under 14 years old), U12 (under 12 years old) and U10 (under 10 years old), and the championship was won by the Wuhan team. Liu Fangjun, president of Wuhan Ice and Snow Sports Association, attributed the outstanding performance of the players and teams to the introduction of ice and snow sports into the campus and the construction of ice and snow sports venues. At present, 19 schools in Wuhan have been selected as the first batch of “ice and snow sports schools”; there are more than 10 ice rinks and snow fields in the city, and about 2,000 people participate in figure skating and ice hockey training all year round.

“Entering the Provincial Games is of great significance to promoting the in-depth development of ice and snow sports,” said Wang Xu, director of the Wushu and Winter Sports Management Center of Hubei Provincial Sports Bureau. At the beginning of this year, the Hubei Provincial Games held the social club skiing competition for the first time, and the teams and players from Yichang, Xiangyang and other cities performed well.

Sai Bing, director of the Hubei Provincial Sports Bureau, said: “Hubei is located in the middle of the country. Yichang, Shennongjia, Enshi and other places are rich in ice and snow resources, which can not only radiate to the southeastern coastal areas, but also attract ‘fans’ in the north. In recent years, relying on superior resources, Hubei has As an important part of the construction of a strong sports province, the ice and snow project will form and train a team of ice and snow sports, and vigorously develop the popular ice and snow sports and ice and snow industry.”

Statistics show that Hubei Province has built more than 30 large-scale ice and snow venues, with 2.6 million people covered by ice and snow sports, and ice and snow events are booming. In December last year, the launching ceremony of the 8th National Mass Ice and Snow Season was held in Hubei, which created a good atmosphere of “going on ice and snow and welcoming the Winter Olympics” for various mass sports events. At the beginning of this year, Hubei Province issued an opinion, making it clear that it will make every effort to build the southern demonstration area of ​​Hubei ice and snow sports, the urban ice and snow leisure circle focusing on Wuhan city circle, the ice and snow tourism circle focusing on the ecological and cultural tourism circle in western Hubei, as well as Wuhan, Enshi , An ice and snow sports development base based on a large ice and snow field in Shennongjia.

Focus on youth to consolidate the foundation of the project

The preparation and holding of the Beijing Winter Olympics and the Winter Paralympics has promoted the “south expansion, west expansion and eastward expansion” of ice and snow sports, of which Guangdong is an important stop. In the just-concluded 16th Guangdong Provincial Games, ice hockey and figure skating became official events for the first time.

The Shenzhen Kunlun Hongxing Air Ice Hockey Hall with a standard ice rink is the venue for this competition. This is the main venue for the training of Shenzhen Kunlun Red Star Ice Hockey Club, and it is also the training base for the National Women’s Ice Hockey Team jointly built by the Winter Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, the Chinese Ice Hockey Association and local parties. On this piece of ice, there were 4 categories of ice hockey and 9 categories of figure skating for the Guangdong Provincial Games. A total of 364 athletes from 8 cities including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan, Dongguan, Yangjiang, Zhaoqing, Zhuhai and Zhanjiang participated in the competition, of which athletes from 7 cities stood on the podium.

According to reports, the ice hockey hall is open to the public after the national women’s ice and Shenzhen women’s ice training, providing convenience for citizens to participate in ice and snow sports. The staff said that the ice hockey atmosphere in Shenzhen is getting stronger and stronger, and more and more citizens are now participating in ice hockey training and skating “loose ice” in the ice hockey hall. “Many children learn about and participate in ice hockey through curriculum training, campus open classes, etc.” said Yang Liying, a club coach and a former member of the national women’s ice hockey team. According to incomplete statistics, from 2017 to 2021, they participated in figure skating, ice hockey and other projects 200,000 young people have been trained.

Luo Jun believes that a major feature of the development of ice and snow sports in southern regions such as Guangdong is to focus on driving young people to experience and participate in order to consolidate the foundation for the development of the project. Summer camps, study tours, etc. are combined.” It is understood that there are currently 25 ice clubs and about 20 ski clubs in Guangdong Province. Many clubs have entered primary and secondary schools to carry out public lectures on ice and snow, explore the establishment of ice hockey teams with schools, and send professional coaches to the school for guidance; Guangdong Ice and Snow Sports Association It cooperated with sports departments at all levels to promote ice and snow sports on campus, and supported more than 30 schools in the province to carry out ice and snow sports. At the beginning of this year, at the 3rd National School Ice and Snow Sports Competition and Ice and Snow Carnival, the Guangdong Provincial Team won the fifth place in the 4×400-meter mixed relay race in the cross-country skiing primary school group and the fifth place in the country in the primary school girls’ individual competition. Won the sixth place in the primary school ice hockey team competition, setting the best results in the history of each individual event. The ice and snow industry is developing rapidly This summer, an ice and snow competition where you chase after me was held in an indoor stadium in Chengdu. This is the snowboard event held in the 14th Sichuan Provincial Games – the snowboard parallel slalom competition. 49 athletes and coaches from 10 cities and prefectures including Chengdu, Dazhou and Yibin participated in the competition. See also Italy-England, the Queen: "In '66 I delivered the Rimet, best wishes for tomorrow" In recent years, with the deepening of the “south expansion, west expansion and eastward expansion” of ice and snow sports, ice rinks and snow rinks across the country have been gradually improved, events have been upgraded day by day, and the ice and snow industry has developed rapidly. In Luo Jun’s view, the provincial games have a positive driving effect, promoting the establishment of ice and snow sports teams in southern cities and the improvement of venue facilities. Relying on the natural conditions of the Wumeng Mountains, Liupanshui City took the lead in building a ski resort in Guizhou Province, allowing the ski team to have a training ground. At the beginning of this year, the 11th Guizhou Provincial Games set up cross-country skiing and land curling events for the first time. 176 athletes from 9 cities and prefectures participated in the competition. The Liupanshui city team performed well and won a total of 8 cross-country skiing gold medals and 1 land ice medal. Pot Gold Medal. Benefiting from the “south expansion, west expansion and eastward expansion” of ice and snow sports, in many southern cities, ice and snow sports have entered the campus community and promoted national fitness in depth. Take Sichuan as an example. At present, Chengdu has built 14 large-scale ice rinks and 6 snow rinks, and holds nearly 200 ice and snow events of various types every year. The government-led and socially-participated competition model lays the foundation for talent training and selection. With the support of all parties, Sichuan Province has established 9 teams covering 6 events of short track speed skating, figure skating, women’s ice hockey, skiing, speed roller skating, and curling. Professional team, 212 athletes in training, 24 professional coaches. Luo Jun said that the implementation of ice and snow sports in southern cities according to local conditions should not only focus on the support of scientific and technological forces, but also pay attention to the role of the market. “Exploring a new model for the development of ice and snow sports will help consolidate and expand the achievements of ‘driving 300 million people to participate in ice and snow sports‘. has important practical significance.” (Comprehensive reports from our reporters Ji Fang, Fan Haotian, Jiang Xiaodan, Song Haoxin, Su Bin) Source: People’s DailyReturn to Sohu, see more

