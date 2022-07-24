The Youth Tennis Competition of the 17th National Games of the Province ended, and Xi’an won 7 of 12 gold medals.

Yulin News from Western Net (Reporter Li Ming) On July 23, the Tennis Competition of the 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games came to a successful conclusion. The tennis event was divided into three groups with a total of 12 gold medals. Among them, the Xi’an City team gained a lot. Get 7 Gold, 5 Silver and 3 Bronze.

The Tennis Competition of the 17th National Games of the Province will start on July 19 at the tennis court of Yulin City Sports Center. A total of 146 teams from 8 cities (districts) participated in the competition, including 117 athletes, 29 team leaders, coaches and staff. A total of 44 technical officials from the whole province escorted the refereeing work of the event.

After 5 days of fighting, the Xi’an team won 7 golds, 5 silvers and 3 bronzes, the Yulin team won 4 golds, 7 silvers and 3 bronzes, the Weinan team won 1 gold and 1 bronze, the Xianyang team won 2 bronzes, Ankang and The Baoji City team won 1 bronze each.

Zhu Minghao, deputy director of the Youth Tennis Individual Competition Committee of the 17th Provincial Games, said at the press conference of the first phase of the 17th Provincial Games that the first high-standard provincial sports village in the country was built in Yulin City for the 17th Provincial Games. The athletes and staff of each team provided high-standard service guarantee work; 8 standardized tennis competition venues and surrounding supporting facilities were newly built. Stadium security, medical staff, and volunteers did their best to provide logistical support, laying the foundation for the smooth holding of the tennis event. In the end, he expressed his gratitude to all the staff who worked hard in the Tennis Project of the 17th National Games.