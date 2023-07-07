Psalm vs Luchè, complete dissing: all the question and answer

The rhyming dissing between Salmo and Luchè has started, in a clash that has been going on since 2019: here are the new songs released, what is happening and why there is bad blood between the two

Pandora’s box has been opened: between Salmo e Luche it is total confrontation.

The rapper from Naples, 42, released on July 4, 2023 Estate dimmerda 2and dissing against the 39-year-old colleague after the latter had quoted him in his 64 Bars per RedBull. Luchè’s piece is a sort of anti-sequel of the 2017 Psalm song of the same name.

Not even the time to elaborate the dissing of Luchè that the answer arrives Salmowhich is published less than 24 hours later Where the ducks flyimmediately responding “in rhymes” – it is appropriate to say – to the rapper author of the album Where the eagles fly.

Psalm vs Luché: What dissing means

What does it mean dissing? In rap parlance, “Dissare” means to insult someone or something through the lyrics of a song, especially a rival singer. By extension, therefore, a dissing it is a disparagement or a way to discredit something or someone.

The duel Salmo vs Luchè, however, was not born this week: the two are the protagonists of a spat that has been going on for more than three years now and has deeper reasons than it might seem. Before we dive into the dissinglet’s go over the story together: here’s everything that happened.

Salmo vs Luchè, the dissing in 2019: what had happened

The rivalry between Salmo e Luche begins in August 2019, when Salmo publishes a post. It all starts from here, since the rapper celebrated the success of Machete Mixtape 4 writing on social media:

Five weeks after release Machete 4 it is still the best-selling album in Italy. Playlist after nine months it is still in the Top 5. Easy to reach the first position, difficult to stay there. It works like this! I know it can be annoying and I apologize for the sborota but these are the two best albums released between 2018 and 2019 – Salmo

Discs ignored by Salmo Candies of Luché, Sinatra by Guè Pequeno e Persona of Marracash, the criticisms were not long in coming: Gué made fun under the post by writing “Salmini”, and also Luche he commented: he didn’t agree, he said that Salmo, proclaiming himself the best, offended the work of everyone else.

Salmo then attacks him in a story calling him “an envious rapper who sucks live”. Luché replies: he claims that Marylean (fifth track of Machete 4) is copied from yours Je ce credevoand that in Playlist there are “at least 5-6 rhymes identical” to his. An escalation made up of mutual denials and insults.

Among other things Luche he also claimed to have in a “english mobile phone” (which later became the subject of countless memes) a message in which Salmo complimented him on the album Malammore. In the video below you can retrace the back-and-forth of the quarrel with shots of Instagram stories between Salmo e Fight.

Salmo vs Luchè: the dissing in the Red Bull 64 Bars of 2023

Fast forward to summer 2023, just over a week ago. In his 64 barre for RedBull produced by Luciennn, Salmo cites indirectly Luche in his verses:

Hell I know well

I would go back for a month

A lifetime of spent promises

Drin… the English telephone rings

Watch the full performance video below Salmo, with many other pointed rhymes addressed, perhaps, to the colleague. The track has been called “One of the Greatest Red Bull 64 Bars Ever” by Red Bull itself.

As Salmo comment the rime addressed to Luche in an interview on GQ.

Rap is full of punchlines, that English phone part is a fool proof thing. There’s no insult in that bar, people will hear that thing and think that now the feud is reopening, but it’s not like that. In rap, when you freestyle, entertain, punchline: if I wanted to insult, I would have said something else. But instead of standing there pissing off, I play on it, it’s a joke. I don’t think he’ll be offended, he’ll laugh too – Psalm

Luchè vs Salmo: dissing in Estate dimmerda 2

The replica Of Fight instead it arrives on time, even if Salmo he didn’t expect it. “If you have something to say, you tell me in a song. Then let’s see what happens ”, said the Sardinian rapper after all in 2019.

Luche evidently he took note. So seven days after the bars for Red Bull the rapper from Naples (whose album is expected paired with Geolier) responded to the “joking thing” of Salmo by posting on his channel Estate dimmerda 2and dissing with all the trappings against the colleague, titled as his song of 2017.

In the song Luche attacks Salmo on all fronts: he reveals that he was forced to give away 10,000 tickets to fill San Siro, he says that when he heard The sky in the room “has re-evaluated the Plaza”, which Salmo is “the antiphi*a disguised as the antichrist”, and that “gives Russell Crowe” (song by Salmo from 2013) has “become Pio and Amedeo, what an embarrassment that dip in the Sanremo pool”. And much more.

The piece closes with a voice message by Salmo who admits to having complimented his colleague, followed by the recording of a live together:

“Of course, it’s true, brother, the message I sent you is very true. Because that record was cool. I listened to it once, bro, once. Because I don’t listen to Italian rap, imagine if I can listen to Luchè”… “I’m really happy to be able to share the stage with one of my favorite rappers, a sacred monster, guys. Let me hear the voice for Luchè”.

Click the video below to listen the complete dissing of Luché to Salmo, Estate dimmerda 2.

Luchè vs Salmo: the dissing in Where the ducks fly

Salmo he wasted no time and did not stand by and watch. From his post on Instagram published after the release of Luchè’s piece, it was immediately clear that the rapper from Olbia would immediately get to work recording his response to the dissing.

Thus, at 12.30 on Wednesday 5 July, not even a day after the rival’s attack, Salmo posted on his YouTube channel Where the ducks flyclear parody of Where the eagles fly, Luchè’s latest album. A dissing based on classic hip hop Full Clip by Gangstarr, where Salmo resumes and overturns all the accusations of Fight. Listen to the full song below.

Luchè vs Salmo: the dissing in “I’m afraid to go out”

A few hours later and the new one has arrived Luchè’s response to Psalm. The Neapolitan rapper does not send them to say in I’m afraid to go outwhich takes up one of his colleague’s greatest hits, then remade in a new version with the Machete.

Some of the bars of Luchè against Salmo they attack heavily: “The keyboard rapper kills your career” and then “I’ll rip your soul out of your body / Don’t blame Naples if you then take a hit” and again “I could have done it 4 years ago / I gave you a chance/I suffered the hating of the fans with nonchalance/Because we had a pact that you didn’t respect/But you know well what we do to a rat (ra-pa-pa-pam)”.

Again, towards the end: “After the audio they know who you are/After Viola you no longer know who you are/Slave of an aged character/Victim of the market/You didn’t become what you hated/You always were”, with reference to the duet with Fedez in Viola and to a bar of boogie manin which Salmo he said, “I’ve become everything I’ve ever hated/And I like.”

Here the video of dissing by Luchè against Salmo.

Luchè vs Salmo: Inoki’s dissing in “Cazzominomini”

Over here? No way. The same day also arrives Inoki dissing inside the dispute between Luchè vs Salmo. The rapper, called into question by Luchetakes sides in turn to attack the Neapolitan artist, who had placed him next to the name of Fedez.

Here below the Inoki dissing video a Fight.

Luchè vs Salmo, the dissing in “Stupid game of rap 2”

24 hours after his first dissing Salmo still responds to Luche con Stupid rap game 2which opens with “This is the last time I’ll answer you: you will be remembered as one of the greatest fools in history”.

And the attacks of Salmo they don’t wait: “You’re not my favorite rapper/I mistook you for another”, with an answer to the accusation of not having kept his word: “I know, I didn’t respect the agreements, do you know why? / I don’t feat with poor people like you”.

Then it gets personal: “To be a m***a you must have taken a course / In agreement with your wife who asked you for a divorce” and “Everything redone with silicone on your face, you look like a Kardashian”, as well to “Street fashion flashed by the headlights / I know you had liposuction on your abs / You’re plastic, your end is drastic”.

The attack of Psalm in Luchè also touches on the musical theme “You asked Vasco for the feat, he told you:/”Better around Naples on a moped with a helmet”, before dropping the bomb: “I just need a key and you implode like the Titan”. Finally, a reference also to the Neapolitan rap scene: “In your neighborhood they say you’re a loser, rosicone/Geolier has passed you c***e”.

Click the video below to see Stupid rap game 2the last one Psalm’s reply to Luchè.

Luchè vs Salmo, the dissing in “Operation scampi”

Il dissing of Luchè and Salmo it doesn’t end with the Sardinian’s answer. A few hours after posting Stupid rap game 2the rapper of Russell Crowe comments on a post by Esse Magazine writing that he would not show up at the Red Bull 64 Bars in Scampia, where he would meet Luche and its audience.

Is exactly Scam operation is the title of the new one dissing by Luchè against Salmo. The Neapolitan artist replies in kind: “You’re a forty-year-old who offends me for your physical appearance / If I did it, a diss would not be enough for me but a record” and also “Never asked Vasco for a feat / I didn’t do it again / The spy you pay fire her out of the blue.”

Some criticism of the diss just received and a citation Inoki: “You stayed up last night/Inoki did better,” followed by a barb Greta Menardi, ex of Psalm: “My flow eats you and while I smoke ganja/I think back to Greta and how she looked at me (call her)”.

Finally, some references to RedBull 64 Bars of Scampia, scheduled for October 7, to which Salmo does not seem to want to introduce himself: “I invited you to your home as in my home/No one would have touched you in Scampia” and a gloss: “Even your fans write today that you have lost/We just needed the rapper who wishes the arrest”, decidedly out of the lyric of the hip hop world.

Click the video below to see the dissing of Luchè to Salmo in Operation Nostalgia.

The rhyming duel is hotter than ever, to the delight of both fans. We’ll see if in the coming days Salmo decides to respond to Luché once again.

