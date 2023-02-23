Gonzalez, however, handled the shortage as usual, unfazed. This season, not much will have been spared the Spanish technician (53), in office since 2018. Last summer, he saw two of the best players in the world leave (Mikkel Hansen in Aalborg [DAN] and Nedim Remili in Kielce [POL]*), including replacements Yoann Gibelin and Dominik Mathé (ex-Créteil and Hilverum [DAN]) arrived injured. His team started the season with three losses in their first seven matches. In the fall, his hierarchy told him that his contract would not be extended at the end of the season.