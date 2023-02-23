Guaranteeing educational service to 6,507 children from dispersed and difficult-to-access rural areas of the department is what is contemplated in the educational service provision contract signed by the Governor of Cesar and the Diocese of Valledupar, thus aiming at access and permanence in school in the remotest areas of the territory.

At the same time, an inter-administrative contract was signed with the Iroka Indigenous Reservation, through which it commits to the conservation of the native language of the Yukpa people.

The contract with the Diocese contemplates an investment of $17,998 million and will cover 14 municipalities in Cesar, including Aguachica, Agustín Codazzi, Astrea, Bosconia, Chimichagua, Curumaní, El Copey, La Gloria, La Jagua de Ibirico, Pailitas, Pelaya , Pueblo Bello and San Alberto.

This agreement, which has an execution period of 10 months, contemplates an educational basket that includes support materials, sports, school kits for preschool, basic and secondary students, as well as a toilet kit and a component for improvement infrastructure.

The Secretary of Departmental Education, Pamela García indicated that, after making a situational diagnosis, it was detected that there is insufficient educational institutions in the department to provide the school service, likewise that they do not have the number of teachers to serve the entire population. dispersed and vulnerable rural area, hence the need to contract with an entity with experience that would offer the service that is required, in this case the Diocese of Valledupar.

With this program to reach dispersed rural areas, 525 preschool children, 3,850 primary, 1,875 primary and 257 average will benefit, in 15 official educational establishments that operate in Cesar. Meanwhile, with the inter-administrative contract signed with the Iroka Reservation, the Yukpa indigenous population benefits from an educational basket containing support materials, sports materials, and school kits for preschool, elementary, and middle school students. It also contains a toilet kit and a component for infrastructure improvement.

The population benefiting from this contract, in which $6,786,786,285 million will be invested, is 2,379 boys and girls from the Yukpa people, in 64 locations of five educational establishments.

