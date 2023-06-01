Puma presents the new 2023/24 AC Milan home kit – Sport Marketing News

PUMA today presented the new Home kit by AC Milan for the 2023/24 season, designed to bring the team, the city and its passionate community even closer together.

Inspired by the city of Milan and the unstoppable spirit of its people, the new AC Milan Home shirt reinvents the traditional red and black stripes, symbol of the Rossoneri brand, which have contributed to making the Club an icon for sports fans from all over the world. The innovative design introduces a repeating tonal graphic that celebrates the city’s vibrant energy, the Club’s legacy and its central role within an evolving community that is always looking forward. That’s the Milan way.

The tonal stripe design creates a repeating ‘M’ down the center of the shirt, representing the city of Milan and the progressive nature of the Club. The shirt also features a black v-neck collar, black cuffs and sleeve trims and showcases with bold “AC MILAN” pride at back of neck.

To accompany the launch of the new Home kit, PUMA and AC Milan have unveiled a new video featuring the captain of the men’s team, Davide Calabria, alongside Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão, Mike Maignan, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori and Charles De Ketelaere. The video also features AC Milan women’s team players Kosovare Asllani and Nesrine Bahlouli. The video highlights the main element of the design of the new shirt, in which the ‘M’ connects the Club and the city of Milan, with iconic glimpses of it illuminated by red and black lights to symbolize the passion for Milan in Worldwide.

Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer di AC Milancommented: “The AC Milan shirt has always been the emblem of the DNA of our Club and our fans. A symbol of passion capable of going beyond the playing field, expressing a sense of belonging and style on the pitch, in the stands and in the life of all the fans, transcending into a lifestyle icon. Today more than ever, with the launch of this new Home kit, we reaffirm our bond with the city of Milan, celebrating its vibrant energy and the attitude of its citizens, who embody the innovative and progressive spirit of this fantastic city.”

Marco Mueller, Senior Head of Product Line Management Teamsport Apparel di PUMA, he has declared: “We are incredibly proud of our partnership with AC Milan and the kit for next season. The design reflects PUMA’s mission to innovate sportswear and embodies the progressive spirit of AC Milan. This jersey is more than a kit; it is a symbol of unity and momentum for the team, the city and its loyal supporters.”

The new shirt is equipped with cutting-edge technology that guarantees optimal performance and comfort on the pitch. Crafted with ULTRAWEAVE fabric, the kit boasts a structured, four-way stretch design that reduces weight and friction, allowing players to move more freely and comfortably. The dryCELL technology integrated into the fabric is designed to keep the body dry at all times.

The Replica version is made from 100% recycled polyester and equipped with dryCELL technology for maximum breathability, to keep the player dry and comfortable for the full 90 minutes and beyond, regardless of the time, the course and the venue. Both jerseys are made with 100% recycled materials, excluding trims and decorations, as a step towards a better future.

The new AC Milan 2023/24 home kit is available in the PUMA Stores, online at PUMA.com, in the AC Milan Store at the Milan Stadium, at store.acmilan.com and at selected retailers.

The new AC Milan home kit will make its debut on June 4 for the Serie A match against Hellas Verona FC.