The midfielder loads his squad ahead of the Southgate match against the national team.

England won but failed to impress the United States. The 6-2 trimmed by the Southgate national team against Iran certainly doesn’t disturb the sleep of United States midfielder Tyler Adams who lets himself go into a rather provocative sentence during the press conference. He fears … more spiders than England players.

FAVORITES — The stars and stripes footballer knows his next opponents well. He plays for Leeds. And he doesn’t seem afraid of the idea of ​​going up against one of the big favorites for the final victory. “I can’t deny that England are a very competitive national team and they showed it in their debut but I’m certainly not intimidated by it. Among the English there are great players, I know them well because I’ve already faced them in the league.” Enough to fear them. Or maybe not. The footballer leaves no room for interpretation. “There aren’t many things out there that scare me unless we’re talking about spiders. So fear not. We want to show what we’re capable of and that US soccer is developing and growing in the right way.”

UNFAVORITES — Net of spiders and phobias, Southgate’s team undeniably starts with the underdogs. Adams, however, has an observation point that starts from another perspective. “I think almost everyone thinks we’re underdogs and I think many are betting on us losing. We’re aware of that, but being favorite or not counts for nothing when you take the pitch. I see the match against England as a huge opportunity. Del the rest are the World Cup. We qualified exactly as they did too. We respect them and probably they too will not underestimate us. For our part, we will take the field driven by the idea that obtaining an important result in a match like this would mean trace an important furrow for us and our whole movement. And I am sure that if we manage to snatch a point or even more, people will start to respect the Americans a little more”. See also Nba, playoff results: Miami beats Philadelphia in game-2

November 24, 2022 (change November 24, 2022 | 18:51)

