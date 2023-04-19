Home » Qujing City Elderly Sports Association Gateball Special Committee Member Tournament ended successfully
Qujing City Elderly Sports Association Gateball Special Committee Member Tournament ended successfully

2023-04-19
Author: Zhao Lu

On April 18, the Gateball Special Committee of the Qujing Senior Sports Association held a three-day membership competition. A total of more than 260 members from 32 teams from the municipal and provincial branches participated.

With the referee’s order, the game kicked off in a united and tense atmosphere. On the field, the players were full of enthusiasm and energy. They scored one goal, rushed two goals, hit each other, pulled out nails, yo-yoed, and lightly sticked the ball. After three days of intense competition, the top four were finally determined. Croquet is a sport with simple rules, easy and fun, stimulating brain power, promoting body and mind, affordable and suitable for all ages.

This competition not only builds a communication platform for gateball fans to learn about their skills and enhance friendship, but also plays a positive and important role in promoting the development of sports for the elderly and promoting the deep integration of national fitness and national health work.

