Racist chants, 171 Daspo to Juventus football fans

(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 24 – There are 171 Juventus fans who will be subjected to the Daspo measure by the Turin Police Headquarters. It is the result of the investigation by the Digos of the Piedmontese capital, in the context of the fight against racial discrimination in sport, an impressive work done through audio and video which made it possible to identify who during Juventus-Inter, played at the Allianz Stadium last 4 April in the semi-final of the Italian Cup, he launched chants and howls from the first ring of the Curva Sud addressed to the black and blue player Lukaku. According to reports, the racist insults were launched by 250 people. (HANDLE).

