PAVIA

Bittersweet outcome for the Pavia drivers in the kart Rallycross championship, which ended on the Maggiora track. Of the local drivers in the race, only Rosario Corallo celebrated, while the Bronese Riccardo Canziani can aspire to make up for it next season.

But let’s go in order: the first to be expected at the appointment was Canzian, who arrived in Maggiora with a 2.5 point advantage over the reigning champion Marcello Gallo. Right from the qualifications it was clear that the fight for the victory was a “private affair” between the two: unfortunately, the duel was missed in the very final where, while Gallo took the first corner after a rocket start, Canzian remained involved behind him. in a multiple contact and, close between the means of Valentino Ledda and the young Matteo Bernini from Tortona, his kart ended up with too serious damage to allow him to continue. With Canzian out of the game, it was not difficult for Grieco to manage the race and to conquer the victory and the title.

Bernini was not more fortunate, who after the contact at the first corner also suffered considerable damage to his vehicle, which allowed him to travel only a few tens of meters more than Canzian. For the talented Tortonese, however, the consolation of the tenth place overall in the championship remained and, above all, the excellent second place in the Under 18 classification. Supercar, did not fail the appointment, confirming the tricolor title won in 2021. An almost perfect season, that of Corallo, which has conquered full spoils in almost all the seasonal events. His daughter Arianna, on the other hand, came close to the title in the STC min-2000, forced to give up to rival Marco Niccolini by only one point.