RBC Heritage: Matt Fitzpatrick beats Jordan Spieth in play-off to win tournament

Fitzpatrick (right) won the US Open in 2022 for his first victory in a major

-17 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), J Spieth (US); -16 P Cantlay (US); -15 X Shovel (US) -14 H Buckley (US), S Theegala (US); -13 C Davis (Aus), E Grillo (Arg), B Harman (US), SJ Im (Cor) Selected others:-12 S Scheffler (US), -11 T Fleetwood (Eng), J Rahm (Spa); -10 T Hatton (Eng); -9 J Rose (Eng) Full leaderboard

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick beat American Jordan Spieth in a dramatic play-off to win the RBC Heritage title at Harbour Town in South Carolina.

The pair both finished on 17 under after Fitzpatrick, who missed promising birdie putts on the last two holes, carded a final round 68 and Spieth 66.

Spieth missed putts to win on the first two play-off holes before Fitzpatrick birdied the third for victory.

“It’s a course I dreamed of playing when I was young,” said Fitzpatrick.

“I feel like I have been very lucky in my career – I have won a major and now this. This is very special.”

As a child, Fitzpatrick used to holiday with his family external-link at a resort on the island where the tournament is held.

“I managed to play it a couple of times with my dad and this one means more than anything,” the 28-year-old told Sky Sports.

“Of every single one on the calendar, this is the one that I would want to win the most.”

Spieth had beaten compatriot Patrick Cantlay in a play-off to win the tournament last year but could not repeat the feat against US Open champion Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick led Spieth by two shots at the start of the final round but the latter started strongly with four birdies in the first six holes, which put him level on 16 under with the Englishman.

The American moved into the sole lead when Fitzpatrick, who birdied the second and fifth holes, dropped a stroke on the par-three seventh.

Fitzpatrick drew level with Spieth on 17 under after birdies on the 15th and 16th before the play-off.

The Sheffield golfer then claimed victory after putting in from short range following a brilliant approach shot on the 17th.

Masters champion Jon Rahm carded a 68 to finish on 11 under along with England’s Tommy Fleetwood (71).

England’s Tyrell Hatton, who carded an impressive five-under-par 66, got to 10 under, while compatriot Justin Rose hit a 70 which left him on nine under.