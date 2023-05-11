Real chose the perfect successor to Kroos. They do not change best practices Football

Real Madrid is successively rejuvenating its squad and bringing players to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu who will soon replace the veterans. This is the case in the midfield, in which, apart from Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, there are Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde. According to recent reports, Jude Bellingham is also getting closer to Madrid.

Real Madrid sees the Bayern star as the perfect successor to its legends

With all this, it seems that both Modric and Kroos will extend their contracts expiring in June for a year and will only say goodbye to Real Madrid after next season. Then the owners of the Madrid club in place of the German midfielder want to bring his compatriot from Bayern Munich, Joshua Kimmich. This information was provided by the Munich daily “TZ”.

Although Kimmich has been a basic Bayern player for years, his contract is valid only until June 2025 and Real wants to take advantage of this situation. In Madrid, they see the 28-year-old as a player who, with his experience, could replace Kroos with dignity, as well as Modric next to the younger midfielders who are already in the Spanish capital.

According to “TZ”, Kimmich imagines leaving Bayern, provided that he goes to one of the biggest clubs that play in the Champions League. And all these points are met by the Madrid club. And if the next summer transfer is excluded, next year in Munich they will have the last moment to earn on the sale of the German representative.

The possible departure of Kimmich in the summer of 2024 would be a similar case to Toni Kroos. The older German left Munich for Madrid in the summer of 2014 one year before the end of his contract. David Alaba joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 when his contract with the German champions expired.

Joshua Kimmich has made 44 appearances for Bayern Munich this season, scoring six goals and providing 11 assists.