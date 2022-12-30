Real Madrid has defined its priority for the next summer transfer market. I Blancosas reported by Goal.com, they’re going to stake everything on Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund, strengthened by the preference of the English midfielder to wear the Real Madrid shirt. Liverpool continues to monitor the situation, ready to enter.
