Real-Rayo Vallecano without goals, Girona leading alone – Football

The derby in the Spanish capital between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano ended goalless, a result that allows the surprising Girona to return to the sole lead of the La Liga table, with 31 points against the 29 of the ‘merengues’ who have +2 on Barcelona which is third.





In today’s match, the saves of the Rayo goalkeeper, the Macedonian Dimitrievski, Italy’s next opponent in the European qualifiers, and the offensive ineffectiveness of some of his players, penalized Real, to the point that the Spanish media underlined that “if we don’t think Bellingham, nobody scores here.” But Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t make dramas: “if they had told me to choose – his words at the end of the match – between winning the ‘Clasico’ in Barcelona or with Rayo I would have had no doubts, and I would have chosen to beat Barça as in fact it is state. Having said that, I’m sorry for the result but not for the performance: sometimes you win when you don’t deserve it, other times you deserve it but you don’t win. The lack of a goal? It doesn’t worry me, we tried in every way but it can happen of not being able to score.”

