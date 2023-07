The performances performed by the leading pair of Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France this year have no competition. The Dane and the Slovenian are separated from the rest of the peloton so much that they even break the long-standing records from the black doping days of cycling. In the 5th stage, they climbed the famous Tourmalet the fastest in history, and on Saturday they again attacked Marco Pantini’s record on the Col de Joux Plane.

