The series of transmissions “Rules and Stories” kicks off, in the first episode Rocchi and Trefoloni talk about the Offside. This is an important opening in the communication between referees and fans

Lessons for everyone. Which then perhaps is a beginning, a first stone, to get to offer even more openness on the part of the referee planet to communication with fans and media on the regulation but also (who knows) on current events, therefore on what will happen in our championship. Everything will have its own time but in the meantime the Italian Referees Association has decided to use its YouTube channel to disclose the rules, or the changes made, that the referees apply during the matches.

First step — It is an absolute “first time” on video in which the explanations of the designator Gianluca Rocchi and the head of the referee technical sector Matteo Trefoloni give vision of episodes in order to make the regulation understandable. In short, a first step, but which could be an appetizer for other insights and on which the president of The Hague Alfredo Trentalange spoke to RadioRai last December. “We would like to have a space, a communication channel that we must open in order to be able to give technical interpretations – said Trentalange -: I think it’s for the good of football. We are thinking about it with the Federation, we are working and activating it, there is intense work in this sense ”.

Played or not — In the first episode of “Rules and Stories”, visible on the Aia-Figc website, the modification introduced by the Ifab (and explained in mid-August) regarding the punishment or not of the offside when there is a touch of the defender was addressed: the differentiation between “voluntary play” and “deviation” becomes the watershed to define a player or not in “offside”. The mother of all changes resulted from Mbappé’s famous goal against Spain in the 2021 Nations League final: a goal that was considered regular for a touch in a slip by Garcia while with the new changes a slip is no longer considered capable of healing the position offside of the French striker. “We tried to go back to the origins of the offside – Rocchi says – really trying to punish those who are actually offside”. Other episodes will follow and then, who knows, over time there may also be insights into current events. Meanwhile, the channel is open, and this is already a step forward in line with the increasingly massive opening of the world of referees. See also Castanese unleashed, picked up Foglio Dal Santo and M'Zoughi alla Vergiatese

