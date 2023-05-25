Pure academy matches of the Serie C Super Cup where the purely symbolic value of the trophy up for grabs ends up having a significant impact on the attendance and enthusiasm of the public. The results of the previous matches give a further blow to the landlords’ ambitions in this Reggiana-Catanzaro: having in fact lost the previous match against Feralpi Salò, winners of group A, for the fresh winners of group B the chances are really minimal in the presence of the Calabrian Giallorossi (winners instead of group C) who, having instead prevailed on the Salò team, have two results out of three available.

The box office figure speaks of 4,982 paying spectators, one of the lowest figures of the entire season which would have been even lower if it hadn’t been for the important Catanzaro presence of 2,226 fans. While the rest of the stadium is practically absent, whoever is there gathers behind the insignia of the Vandelli Group and some Square test. If for years the direction of football policy has been that of a sort of replacement of the football public with families, football tourists and pure and simple customers with whom to replace organized support, with certain evidence on who is actually loyal to the causes, it would be better to reformulate all and have a minimum of extra attention and maybe even respect for the ultras.

Among the notes of the news is the banner with which the Square test greet the return to Serie A of the twins from Genoa while, for the rest, numbers, enthusiasm and color smile at the guests who are then also rewarded by the verdict of the field where Catanzaro goes ahead by two goals but is then reassembled by Reggiana. However, the response of pride of the Emilians is not enough since with this, the Calabrians bring their points in the standings to 4 in the mini-triangular and win the pleonastic trophy. Next season’s challenges in Serie B will have a much different depth and given the premises shown this year by the two supporters, supporters can only wait for them with much more curiosity.

Photo by Luigi Bisio