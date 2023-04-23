Home » Jeremy Lin scored 50+10+11 super triple-doubles and won 8 consecutive victories to set a record in team history – yqqlm
Jeremy Lin scored 50+10+11 super triple-doubles and won 8 consecutive victories to set a record in team history

Jeremy Lin scored 50+10+11 super triple-doubles and won 8 consecutive victories to set a record in team history
Source: China Basketball Lens

Jeremy Lin scored 50+10+11 super triple-doubles and won 8 consecutive victories to set a record in team history

According to news on April 23, Beijing time, in today’s regular season match of the P+ League, Jeremy Lin and Shuwei Lin’s brothers will once again face off. In the end, after four quarters of competition, Jeremy Lin’s Kaohsiung Steelers defeated the New Taipei Kings 116-110, winning 8 consecutive victories and breaking the team’s winning streak record!

Jeremy Lin played 35 minutes and 24 seconds in this game, scoring 50 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. His 50 points also set a new personal scoring record for joining the P+ league. Among them, he made 15 of 21 two-pointers and 8 three-pointers. 4 of 4, 8 of 9 free throws. Jeremy Lin’s younger brother Lin Shuwei contributed 15 points and 11 assists in a double-double as his opponent.

After winning this game, the Iron Man also tied the fourth-ranked Dreamer with a record of 15 wins and 21 losses. So far, Jeremy Lin has played 15 games on behalf of the Kaohsiung Ironmen and achieved a record of 12 wins and 3 losses, giving the Ironman, who was once at the bottom of the league, hope for the playoffs.

