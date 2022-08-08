Bagnaia could only qualify for fifth place after his last victory in Yassen, so he turned to MotoGP™ World Champion Casey Stoner and Valentino Rossi for some advice. “I talked a lot with Valentino, he helped me understand the tires, the temperature. He taught me a lot,” said the Italian.

“For Casey, I just asked him if he had done something (in the past) on this track to help me be competitive. He sent me a message this morning and I just wanted to do something. Good, but probably not for the tires we’re on now. But anyway, I’m lucky to have these types of friends around to assist me.

Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller celebrate in the paddock. © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

johann zarco Riding his Prima Pramac Ducati broke in 1:57.767 seconds Marc Márquez Fastest lap at Silverstone to secure pole position.

French driver P1 started, with Maverick Viñales (Aprilia) and Jack Miller (Ducati) starting in the front row.

Jorge Martin chases Jack Miller around the track at Silverstone. © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

It was Zarco and Miller who had the pace and rhythm on the first lap, and Bagnaia looked like he was still trying to gain speed, but after Zarco turned over on lap 12, Bagnaia’s tires went straight and he started looking for speed, overtaking Miller and game leader Alex Rins. Vinales and Miller were in hot pursuit, and the audience watched the glory of the Terminator in the stands.

Bagnaia also won over defending world champion Fabio Quartararo, who certainly doesn’t want to remember this afternoon. The Frenchman got off to a strong start but turned around after a long-lap penalty for a collision with Viñales on the opening first lap. See also The referee Orsato finds Inter more than three years after the controversy for the non-expulsion of Pjanic

Pole man: Johann Zarco © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

2020 Moto2 World Champion Enea Bastianini continues to impress as he enjoys his best time since his win in Liman in May, while another Ducati driver, Jorge Martín, is arguably the fastest driver on the track, and finally Crossed the line and won fifth place.

Augusto Fernández celebrates his third win in a row © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Augusto Fernandez wins three straight in Moto2

Augusto Fernández completes his three-game winning streak after victories at Jassen and Saxony. He had a fantastic win for Red Bull KTM Ajo Racing in Moto2, 0.07 seconds ahead of Alonso Lopez. It was Fernandez’s second win at Silverstone and extended his championship lead to 171 points, ahead of Ai Ogura’s 158 and Celestini Vitti’s 156.

Jaume Masià and Deniz Öncü on the Moto3 podium. © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Jaume Masia and Deniz Oncu on the Moto3 podium

Dennis Foggia won in Moto3, and Jaume Masià and Deniz Öncü joined him in the podium glory. Three drivers took third, fourth and fifth place in the championship and closed the gap between second-place Gas Gas driver Izan Guevara and championship leader Sergio Garcia.

MotoGP™ World Championship Standings (Top 10)

Fabio Quartararo – Yamaha – 180 minutes Aleix Espargaro – Aprilia – 158分 Francesco Bagnaia – Ducati – 131 minutes Enea Bastianini – Ducati – 118 分 Johann Zarco – Ducati – 114th Jack Miller – Ducati – 107 minutes Brad Binder – KTM – 98 points Alex Rins – Suzuki – 84 minutes Maverick Viñales – Aprilia – 82nd Miguel Oliveira – KTM – 81 points

