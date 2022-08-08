Home Entertainment NCT127 will return in September or will continue to create the myth of millions of sales jqknews
　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On August 8, according to Korean media, the current boy group NCT127 is determined to return to the music industry in September, or will continue to create the myth of millions of sales.

According to media reports, boy group NCT 127 is preparing for a comeback with the goal of releasing a new album in September, and will return to the music industry in September.

At the same time, the news also stated that on August 8, the group was shooting a new song MV and entered the final stage of album production. Now that they are working hard to achieve a high degree of completion, the members are also looking forward to this comeback, hoping to bring different feelings to fans.

In addition, this time NCT 127 released a new song after 11 months after the regular 3rd album follow-up album “Favorite” released in October last year. They have been preparing for this comeback for a long time, and it is expected that they will happily wait for the comeback. Long-time fans quench their thirst.

