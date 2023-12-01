result, summary and goals of the match

“Puebla and Tigres tie 2-2 in intense first leg quarterfinals match”

In a highly anticipated match, Puebla and Tigres fought to a 2-2 tie in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Opening 2023. Both teams showed their prowess on the field, with Tigres managing to snatch the draw from Puebla in the last minutes of the game.

The game started in favor of Tigres, who dominated and attacked the Puebla area in the first half. However, Puebla’s goalkeeper, Jesús Rodríguez, made a couple of crucial saves to keep his team in the game.

The first goal of the match came in the 38th minute after a corner kick in favor of Tigres. Sebastián Córdova managed to score with a header, beating Jesús Rodríguez. But Puebla quickly responded, tying the game thanks to a goal from Guillermo Martínez in the 44th minute.

Puebla turned the score around in the second half, with Sebastián Olmedo scoring in the 48th minute after a perfect cross from Kevin Velasco. However, Tigres fought back, with Raymundo Fulgencio scoring in the 74th minute to tie the game once again.

After the tie, both teams continued to push for a victory, but ultimately the game ended in a draw. The rematch will take place at the University Stadium, where everything will be decided. It promises to be an intense and thrilling match between Puebla and Tigres.

