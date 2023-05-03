Rio Olympic champion Van Avermaet ends career

Rio Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet is retiring from professional cycling at the end of the season. A great adventure is ending and he is a little sad, the 37-year-old Belgian said on Wednesday. In addition to the triumph in 2016 at the Copacabana, the victory a year later at Paris-Roubaix is ​​one of the greatest successes in Van Avermaet’s career.

Reuters/Phil Walter



“I regret nothing. I not only enjoyed my victories, but also the paths that led to them,” said the classics specialist. Van Avermaet has been a professional cyclist for 18 years and has celebrated 41 victories so far. In 2016 and 2018 he wore the yellow jersey in the Tour de France for a total of eleven days.