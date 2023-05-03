Home » Rio Olympic champion Van Avermaet ends career
Rio Olympic champion Van Avermaet ends career

Rio Olympic champion Van Avermaet ends career

Rio Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet is retiring from professional cycling at the end of the season. A great adventure is ending and he is a little sad, the 37-year-old Belgian said on Wednesday. In addition to the triumph in 2016 at the Copacabana, the victory a year later at Paris-Roubaix is ​​one of the greatest successes in Van Avermaet’s career.

“I regret nothing. I not only enjoyed my victories, but also the paths that led to them,” said the classics specialist. Van Avermaet has been a professional cyclist for 18 years and has celebrated 41 victories so far. In 2016 and 2018 he wore the yellow jersey in the Tour de France for a total of eleven days.

