Search of the apartment where the boy who committed the massacre in Vračar lives Info

Search of the apartment where the boy who committed the massacre in Vračar lives

The apartment of the boy who committed the massacre at the school in Vračar is being searched.

The apartment of the boy who committed the massacre at the school in Vračar is being searched.

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

The police are currently in front of the building where the boy KK lives, who today committed a massacre at the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” in Belgrade, in which he killed eight peers and a guard, and injured several people. Entry to the building is currently prohibited, and the apartment is being searched.

According to neighbors, the boy’s parents have always been kind, and besides the boy, they have a daughter. “I saw them often, he is a famous doctor. They also have a younger daughter. The boy was always cultured and nice, but he was always withdrawn.” says one of the workers near the building where the boy’s family lives.

According to the neighbor’s story, the parents, KK and his younger sister live together in that building. “When he answers, he just lowers his head and blinks, he was so withdrawn.” describes a neighbor who was close to the family.

Police in front of the building where the search is being carried out and where the family of the boy who shot lives
Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

In front of the school, there are shaken children, as well as parents who are in a panic. The streets are blocked and there is a strong police presence. “I heard the shooting, some students immediately went out into the corridor to see what was happening. At first I thought that something was heard outside. Everyone started screaming, there was general panic, everyone started runningwhen I came out I saw him, he came and pointed a gun at all of us,” one of the shocked students told “Blic” through tears. A student (2009) brought his father’s gun to school and started a bloody feast. He was taken to interrogation at the police station.

(WORLD/Blic)

