The agent speaks: “Turin is the perfect club for Nemanja. And Dusan gets better every day.” And he’s betting on Serbia: “We can be the surprise of the World Cup”
Darko Ristic is the agent of Dusan Vlahovic and Nemanja Radonjic, one of the main protagonists of the Italian transfer market sessions of this 2022. The Executive Director of the International Sports Service, who looks after the interests of numerous Serbian players on the launch pad, is strongly linked to the two pieces of Juve and Turin.