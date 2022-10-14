TORINO

A goal by Parla in the 20 ‘of the first half is enough to give the Rivarolese victory against the Turin team of Lesna Gold away. The one obtained in Turin is the second consecutive 1-0 of the Rivarolese team, after the one signed a week ago in front of the public friend of the synthetic Grande Torino against Charvensod. A very important victory obtained against a direct competitor in the playoff race of Mr. Lami’s team: a race that takes off at 20 ‘when the guests break the deadlock.

Querio is very good at working a nice ball on the wing, before serving Parla, whose conclusion gives no escape to the home keeper Marinaro. Having found the well-deserved advantage, the Rivarolese continues to grind the game and with the passing of the minutes also opportunities from the goal arrive: they try again Parla, then it is the turn of Querio and finally also Capriolo engages the home goalkeeper, who however has no particular difficulty in rejecting the conclusions of the rivarolese strikers. Thus we go to the interval with Rivarolese deservedly ahead, even if the score is a liar, because the gap between the two teams is much wider than 0-1. In the changing rooms, Mr. Lami keeps his concentration high, also because the 0-1 is not a reassuring result and so the Rivarolese also plays with great determination and grit in the second half. Rivarolesi who are still close to doubling with the newly entered Soncini, Regaldo and Laurenti, but we always remain on the slightest advantage. However, this result could change in the 35th minute, when the hosts take advantage of a penalty kick: from eleven meters, however, Monteleone kicks to the side, with Mr. Lami breathing a good sigh of relief, as he explains at the end of the match: “For how much we produced the tie would have been exaggerated for us. Our victory is more than deserved – says Lami. We interpreted the game in the right way from start to finish. It’s true, Lesna Gold was missing a very important player, like the forward Giancarlo Varvelli, but beyond that, we played the match we had planned for this week ». –

Loris Ponsetto