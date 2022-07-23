RIVAROLO CANAVESE

The newly promoted Finimpianti Rivarolo in women’s B2 in the past few hours has completed the roster with the acquisition of two talented power plants, such as Queensly Eze (born in 2001 in Turin), taken from the Folgore San Mauro, militant formation in Serie C and Chiara Dereani (1995 of Udine, but for four years in Turin), last season instead at Safa Torino, another team from Serie C.

Two very important signings, which will be available to the new coach Alessandro Reggio starting from Monday 29 August, when the club of president Davide Agostino will resume and the preparation. Loaded and determined, coach Reggio, 51 years old from Vercelli, explains: «I’m back to Rivarolo with pleasure after three years – comments Reggio -. I spent two years in Almese in C, then this year when the opportunity arose to return to Rivarolo Canavese, I gladly accepted the job ».

The club aims first of all at salvation and is waiting to understand what the opponents will be: most likely the groups will be released by the end of the month and Finimpianti Rivarolo will thus know its destiny, even if to know the value of the other teams it will be necessary to wait until the end. August: «Now all the teams are still under construction – says the new Finimpianti coach – most likely in a month and a half we will have more certain news on the real conditions of the various teams. At the moment we have already drawn up a program to approach the championship which should start on Saturday 8 October, with some friendlies already set: Sunday 11 September we will face the Caselle of B1, then a week later we should have another test with the Volpianese, another team of B1 , while on Sunday 25th we have planned a third, with the opponent who is still to be defined ». The new Finimpianti coach is satisfied with the squad set up: «We have to win the largest number of games – says Reggio – and to do so we must first of all play with quality and a high pace. Our goal is to work from the first day with great intensity at the gym of the Polisportivo di Rivarolo Canavese, our home. I’m happy with the squad that we managed to set up with the club, because I believe there is the right mix of experience and talent in all roles and this is very important ».

Always remaining in the women’s field, the Volpianese of B1 will resume preparation on Tuesday 30 August at the Pala Unità d’Italia gym in Volpiano, as coach Stefano Andreotti explains: “We will start our second consecutive season in B1 women with great enthusiasm and as a priority objective we want to do everything to keep the category – says Andreotti – hoping not to repeat the mistakes of last season ». –

Loris Ponsetto