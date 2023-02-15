On the eve of Easter, the athletes will start from the Pedavena Brewery distributed over three routes, the longest 55 km, the shortest 24 km and 12 km. The positive difference in height of the longest trail is 3000 meters, while the intermediate route has a positive difference in height of 1400 meters.

“We wanted to bring the more demanding route to 55 kilometers – said the course manager Renzo Possamai – to give more prestige to the race and above all to give our participants a few more points for UTMB (Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc)”. «We have added – said Possamai – a stretch that from the Croce d’Aune Pass climbs towards the Dal Piaz Refuge. The athletes will walk the path that leads to the refuge up to an altitude of 1600 meters and then they will descend on the military construction road. The dirt road has an average gradient of 10%, the athletes will be able to let go of their legs and throw themselves down towards the finish line in Pedavena. With this change, the positive difference in altitude from 2400 meters reaches 3000 meters».

The race immersed in the paths and woods of Monte Avena takes advantage of the patronage of the Municipality of Feltre, and will develop through the foothills of the Belluno Dolomites National Park touching the paths of the municipalities of Pedavena, Fonzaso, Sovramonte and Feltre.

The sporting event is promoted and sponsored by “Fabbrica in Pedavena” and “Birra Dolomiti” thus testifying the company’s attention to the world of sport and above all the desire to enhance an event that is a point of reference for sports and for the community.

As far as registrations are concerned, today February 15th will be the last day to register for the races with a discounted fee. From tomorrow in the longest race the cost will go from €35 to €45, in the 24k the cost from €25 will rise to €32. In the shorter race, the 12k one, registration will cost €20, €5 more than in the first bracket. The next share change is scheduled for April 1st.

The maximum number of participants is 300 for the 55K, 600 for the 24K, and 300 for the 12K.