Rivers: Embiid has to deal with the flu before he can deal with plantar fasciitis

Live it on November 5th. In the NBA regular season, the 76ers lost to the Knicks 104-106. After the game, 76ers coach Doc Rivers was interviewed by the media.

Joel Embiid missed the game due to the flu. When asked about Embiid’s situation, Rivers said: “Embiid didn’t do well in his pregame shooting practice because of the flu, and it was the team and him that he didn’t play today. Embiid is now in Dealing with the flu and the foot issues, but he’s got to recover from the flu first and focus on getting back in shape before he can focus on the plantar fasciitis.”

Earlier, Embiid revealed that he suddenly developed plantar fasciitis this summer, so he did not play basketball-related activities for two months. During that time, his feet were so sore that he could not walk.

So far this season, Embiid has played in 6 games, averaging 27.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

