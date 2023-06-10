Road accident in Marino, collision between car and motorcycle: a Roman doctor died

A motorcyclist, a 55-year-old Roman doctor, died today in a road accident in the province of Rome. The accident occurred in Marino, at number 161 in via Appia Nuova, at the same level as via Colle Picchione.

On the spot the Anas staff, for the closure of the road, the carabinieri of Castel Gandolfo, who are investigating, and the medical staff of 118. According to what has been learned, the clash took place around 16:15 and the road was reopened around at approximately 19, after the findings of the case.

The fatal accident

The victim was on his motorcycle. The man, for reasons being examined by the investigators, collided with a car, a Honda Civic driven by a 30-year-old from Marino who stopped to render first aid. The impact for the Roman doctor was fatal, as he was thrown from his motorbike and ended up on the asphalt.

The 118 personnel attempted to revive him on the spot, but there was nothing they could do. As usual, the vehicles involved were seized. The thirty-year-old, on the other hand, will be subjected to alcohol and drug tests, as usual. The body of the victim of the road accident has been entrusted to the judicial authority.

The number of road deaths is growing

Today’s is the latest road casualty. Before the 55-year-old doctor there was the tragedy in which Fabio De Chiara lost his life. Time goes up to 61 the number of victims from road accidents in Rome and its province in these first 6 months of 2023. A war bulletin, the numbers of which increase inexorably day after day on urban and extra-urban roads in the area.