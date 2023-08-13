Roberto Mancini has left his position as coach of the national football team

Roberto Mancini has resigned and is no longer the coach of the men’s national football team: the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has confirmed it in a short statement. The resignations are quite surprising: they come about ten months after the start of the European football championships, one of the most important events for a national team. Furthermore, a few days ago he was also appointed manager of the Under 21 and Under 20 national teams.

Mancini had been the coach of the national team since 14 May 2018 and in 2021 Italy had won the European Championships; however, it had failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The FIGC announced that “taking into account the important and close commitments for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers” of the national team, the name of the new coach will be announced in the coming days. The next qualifying matches for the European Championships are in less than a month: in September, Italy will have to play against Ukraine and North Macedonia.

❗️#Mancini has resigned as coach of the national team. The FIGC will evaluate the best option for the Azzurri The statement 👉🏻 pic.twitter.com/Qe2dv5CY5x — FIGC (@FIGC) August 13, 2023

Mancini was one of the strongest Italian soccer players of the 1990s, especially with Sampdoria and Lazio, with whom he won the Scudetto in 1991 and 2000 respectively. After his career as a player, he became one of the best-known Italian coaches in Italy and abroad: among other things he won three Scudetti (all with Inter), four Italian Cups, the English Premier League with Manchester City and a Turkish Cup with Galatasaray.

