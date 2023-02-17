Become Rock the Dolomites, the usual March appointment to dance and have fun in the snow and under the sun, admiring the Dolomites, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The mountains of Val Gardena will be the natural stage for the musical festival which will last an entire week, with concerts in the most beautiful refuges and on the ski slopes.

The concert program will start on Saturday 18th and will end on Sunday 26th March 2023.

The first concert will take place on Saturday, 18.3. at 13.00, at the Also SASLONCH con The Killbilly’s, an adrenaline-fueled live-band with a sound capable of fusing Rockabilly melodies with the energy of Rock’n’Roll and the warmth of the blues, in an unpredictable blend of styles and sounds that pays homage to the most representative interpreters of this musical universe. The show that this band is able to offer is a cornerstone of its performances.

Sunday, 19.3. there Baita CIAMPAC will host – at 2.30 pm – the protagonists of the festival, the group The Jam’son. It is a band that represents a style made of entertainment and pure energy. Their huge repertoire includes Rock/Pop/Reggae/Oldies/Funk/Blues/Fox and original songs, to whose notes it is impossible not to dance or sing with them.

Tuesday 21.3. it will be up to the Lucky1716.00, at the Baita PRA VALENTINI.

7-piece band with a repertoire of 50s songs where there is no shortage of sparkling and ideal songs for dancing. Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fat Domino, Johnny Cash, Little Richards and many others: in short, the whole pantheon of the genre.

Wednesday 22.3, at the Also PANORAMA – 15.00 – will be The Giggers to fill the audience with enthusiasm. Sequins, sequins and disco-funk: the band The Giggers, with its enthralling enthusiasm will revive the legendary 70s/80s. Chic, Earth, Wind and Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Donna Summer and all the protagonists of disco music in a concert that won’t let you stand still even for a second.

Riccardo Inge will be on stage on Thursday 23.3 at DANTERCËPIES Mountain Lounge – at 2.30 pm. Riccardo Inge he is an engineer. Maybe he’s a songwriter. Actually no, it’s a band. It’s actually a mix of all of that, through well shaken songs to sing and dance to. An endless cascade of notes with melodic and aggressive rock medleys, interspersed with new songs with a modern and captivating sound: this is the mix to spend an afternoon without thoughts.

Friday 24.3 – at – 16.30 The Legendary Kid Comboal After Ski Bar LA STUA, an Italian musical group that performs folk punk music. Formed between Voghera (PV), Brescia and Verona in 2005, the band, over the years, has ranged mixing different sub-genres such as country, psychobilly, rockabilly and balcan in a style summed up by the band itself with the term cock-a-billy.

Finally, Sunday 26.3. to the Rifugio SALEI (ore 13.00), i Temporarily. On guitar Elia Garutti (guitarist of Gianni Morandi), on drums Jacopo Tini (Sonohra, Vecchioni), voice Fabio Cugola, bass Fabio Bortolani. Many experiences, many stages, many situations, many collaborations. They make music in motion, a harmonic kaleidoscope from the 70s to 90s grunge up to today’s freshness, rock that never tires.

Live music and, above all, the entertainment will continue in Val Gardena until April. The following weekend, in fact, here is theAfter Race Party (Saturday 01 April), from 16:00, with Melissa Naschenweng, at Col da Mulin (La Stua).

