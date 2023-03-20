Favorite Primoz Roglic (Junbo-Visma) has won the first stage of the Tour of Catalonia. The Slovenian won on Monday after 164.4 kilometers around Sant Feliu de Guixols north of Barcelona in the sprint of the 25-man leading group ahead of world champion Remco Evenepoel (BEL) and the Dutchman Ide Schelling.

APA/AFP/Joseph Lago



The best Austrian was Bahrain professional Hermann Pernsteiner, ten seconds behind, in 72nd place. Patrick Konrad, who, like other drivers, had a crash a few kilometers before the end, dragged himself across the finish line in 160th (+09:07). It is unclear whether the Bora professional was injured in his fall.